More than $13,000 has been raised for children's disability services provider Muddy Puddles by businesses and golf enthusiasts at the Muddy Puddles Charity Golf Day.
On Friday, September 15, Muddy Puddles and Harcourts Batemans Bay welcomed golfers to the Catalina Club for a round of golf followed by a barbecue lunch, raffle and prizes.
The community-centric event aimed to generate funds to establish a multidisciplinary assessment clinic for children living with a disability.
Muddy Puddles director Belinda Whiteman said the "First Steps: Early Development Clinic" will allow families who have concerns about their child's development to access low-cost assessment services in the Eurobodalla.
The funds raised on September 15 will also help Muddy Puddles continue to enable children without government funding to access therapy programs and develop within the community.
"We have had fantastic feedback from players and people are looking forward to a bigger and better event next year," Ms Whiteman said.
She said the Muddy Puddles team have worked tirelessly since 2014 to create a service for children with a disability.
"We have built a welcoming therapy centre in Batemans Bay, and a professional team to provide capacity building therapy services.
"We are now looking forward to exciting plans to strengthen the service in the Eurobodalla."
Ms Whiteman said Harcourts general manager Omania Terry and director Dene Lewthwaite passionately supported Muddy Puddles by helping host the charity day.
"They worked very hard to ensure it was a success and it was wonderful to share the day with WIRES, another important charity in the Eurobodalla.
In total, $13,868 was raised.
"Thank you to the businesses for your contribution and community spirit. We couldn't do it without you."
The charity day was sponsored and supported by more than 25 businesses, including Camerons H Hardware, Coastal Auto Group, Tyre Power, Eurobodalla Stepping Stones, Mossy on Pacific and Sam's Pizza.
Muddy Puddles volunteers and 11 students from Carroll College Broulee also raised funds for the service provider by hosting a tranquil garden party on Friday, October 20.
More than 100 guests attended the event, which saw tables full of tea, coffee, juice and high tea treats prepared by the students.
