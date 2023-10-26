Bradley Christmas can now put award-winning songwriter on his list of achievements.
Bradley, who recently wrote his first book and is known in the Shoalhaven for his volunteer work with StoryFest and environmental conservation group Manyana Matters, is the front-man for popular band Copperline.
Copperline recently won the ballad category at this year's Australian Songwriters Association Incorporated Awards for their song "Lucinda".
The song is close to Bradley's heart.
"Lucinda was a song I wrote for my little girl who sadly passed away when she was very young," he said
"I wanted to write a song to let her know that wherever she is, she's still loved and thought about every day."
The award-winning song is on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/track/1rZJRP9whaYZo7W8Lp8LyB
The Australian Songwriter's Awards is a national competition recognising excellence in song writing across a range of genres.
At this year's award ceremony, Dave Faulkner from the Hoodoo Gurus was entered into the Hall of Fame and Barry Gibb from the Bee Gees was recognised for his lifetime achievements in music.
"We have been nominated before, but this is the first time we've taken home a prize," Bradley said.
"This [the award] is up there - probably just pipped by getting the chance to play on the main stage in Toyota Park at this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival," he said about Copperline's successes.
Copperline has been going since about 2016.
"We have typically been described as alt-country or Americana," Bradley said about the type of music they play.
"We play fairly regularly on the South Coast. We were recently part of Nellijam festival down near Batemans Bay, and I did a solo show at El Horses in Nowra last week."
Copperline is playing the Southern Hotel, Berry on Sunday, November 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.