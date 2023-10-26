Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Narooma man Gavin Howard sentenced after assaulting, intimidating staff at three local businesses

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:56pm, first published October 26 2023 - 3:05pm
A man who abused staff at a government services office in Narooma, assaulted a bottle shop worker and intimidated staff at a pub has been sentenced. Picture file
A man who abused staff at a government services office in Narooma, assaulted a worker at a bottle shop and intimidated staff at a pub has been sentenced at Batemans Bay Local Court.

