Kristy McBain brought Stephen Jones to Merimbula and Narooma

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 4:00am
Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones spoke at two community anti-scam forums in Merimbula and Narooma on October 25. Picture by Marion Williams
Last year scams cost Australians $3billion. The figure is increasing by more than 80 percent every year.

