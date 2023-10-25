Three members of Luke Andersen's family have experienced cancer which is why he is supporting the Cancer Council's all day golf marathon again
He is one of the Far South Coast golfers teeing up for Cancer Council's The Longest Day fundraiser on Monday, December 11.
The 72-hole golf marathon raises funds for people affected by cancer.
Mr Andersen said he signed up for The Longest Day challenge because everyone knows somebody who has been affected by cancer including his family.
"Last year was the first time I participated in the challenge, taking on 72 holes at Club Catalina.
"Wow, what a day that was," Mr Andersen said.
"Teeing off at 5.30am, we dealt with all kinds of weather and finished at 7pm that night.
"It was the biggest golf day I've had but all worth it to raise funds for the Cancer Council NSW."
Both Mr Andersen's father and mother-in-law have had cancer.
Unfortunately, his aunt was recently diagnosed with cancer too.
"It affects too many families.
"The Cancer Council offers access to financial, legal, and emotional support which is so important for our community," Mr Andersen said.
All funds raised will go towards Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, support services and prevention programs.
Sari Boschiero, community fundraising coordinator from Cancer Council NSW, thanked Mr Andersen from Club Catalina, as well as Moruya Golf Club and Bermagui Country Club for signing up to The Longest Day.
She said across NSW, an estimated 53,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer this year, meaning every day 146 people hear the words 'you have cancer'.
"It is more important than ever that we are able to fund life-saving cancer research, prevention programs and support services," Ms Boschiero said.
"Thanks to the generosity of the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley community and the support of people like Luke Andersen and the other participants, we can continue to support people impacted by cancer and their families."
Golfers are almost 2.5 times more likely to develop skin cancer in their lifetime so they need to keep sun-safe and slip, slop, slap, seek and slide every day.
If you would like to participate in The Longest Day at Club Catalina, Moruya Golf Club or Bermagui Country Club, sign up at longestday.org.au to support a cancer-free future.
To support Mr Andersen's Longest Day challenge this year, and help him achieve their fundraising goal of $1,500, go to longestday.org.au/fundraisers/lukeandersen/nsw
