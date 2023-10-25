A humble invention, dreamed up in the back shed of a rural property near Lismore, has had a starring role in the opening scenes of Netflix's new hit show, Beckham.
As David Beckham shares his love of beekeeping, you'll notice he has a swathe of Flow Hives in his back yard.
The revolutionary beehive that was invented in the back shed at The Channon by father and son duo, Cedar and Stuart Anderson, now resides at the home of one of the world's most renowned footballers.
David, of course, has the latest model of the hive, the Flow Hive 2+. As wife Victoria (Posh) teases him about the resulting honey, labelling it "David's Sticky Stuff", Becks praises the hive for its "good flowage".
Watching later episodes of the Netflix program, it's easy to see why the invention appeals so much to the fastidiously neat footballer.
The magic of the hive is that it allows the beekeeper to harvest honey with just the turn of a tap, straight from the hive without disturbing the bees.
The Beckham's isn't the first famous household to give a Flow Hive a home. It's also fetured in videos posted to social media by Chris Hemsworth - his children kitted out in tiny beekeeper outfits as the harvest honey from the hives at their Byron Bay home.
After spotting their invention on the Netflix show, the Flow Hive team posted how excited they were to see the product placement of their invention.
"We're not sure about the brand name, DB's Sticky Stuff, but it's certainly bound to cause a buzz!" Flow Hive posted.
The Flow Hive came about when avid beekeeper, Cedar, felt bad about crushing bees during the honey harvest. He was also sick of being stung and having to spend a whole week harvesting his honey.
"The first idea was simply that there must be a better way, and I'd been thinking about that from a very young age," Cedar said.
For almost a decade, Cedar and Stu tinkered away in the shed to find a way to harvest honey that was less stressful on the bees - and the beekeeper. They were chasing the beekeeper's dream.
After much trial and error, they came upon the idea of vertical cells that split to release the honey, straight from the hive, without the use of smokers, or the need to remove frames.
The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to get the Flowhive invention off the ground in February 2015 has gone down in history as the most successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign ever.
The inventors reached their US$70,000 goal in just 177 seconds of going live, and within 24 hours, had hit the US$1 million mark. Thirty days later, the campaign had raised US$12.4 million. It's staggering stuff.
By April 2015, 20,000 kits had been ordered from across the globe.
By 2020, 75,000 Flow Hives were in use in more than 130 countries.
The company has since gone from strength to strength, and has won a host of industry, design, and business awards.
The response was far beyond Stu and Cedar's wildest hopes.
"It was just overwhelming," Stuart says.
"I think what we tapped into was a yearning in people to be more connected. The decline of bee populations had been on people's minds, and I think people saw Flow as a sort of drawbridge to connect them with the natural world."
The company has a commitment to raising awareness of how crucial bees are to human survival, which is more important than ever given the threat posed to the industry by the verroa mite.
Recently, Flow launched a new, limited edition product - a pollinator house - designed as a home for solitary bees, made from upcycled Flow Hive offcuts. Eight hundred units sold in the US and Australia almost immediately, and all the profits will be going toward pollinator habitat programs later in the year.
As the song goes, from little things, big things grow. And this little company that started in the hills near Nimbin, certainly has grown.
