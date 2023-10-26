Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Crime

Woman faces Batemans Bay Local Court after 'recklessly' spending money from online scammer

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:08am
A woman who received $16,500 of fraudulent funds and proceeded to spend most of the funds has been charged at Batemans Bay Local Court. Picture file
A woman from Jeremadra in Batemans Bay who received thousands of dollars in fraudulent funds from a victim of online scammers has pleaded guilty to charges at Batemans Bay Local Court.

Local News

