Crime

Man who 'died twice' after crashing motorcycle while drunk faces charges at Batemans Bay Local Court

Updated October 27 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 3:00am
Batehaven man Matthew Shaun McGrail faced court two months after crashing his motorcycle while drunk on Beach Road in Batemans Bay. Picture file
A man who "died twice" and was resuscitated twice while being airlifted to Canberra Hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Batemans Bay has faced charges at Batemans Bay Local Court.

