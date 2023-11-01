Hundreds of people will be dancing the night away at Cobargo Showground Pavilion for the Sound Boy Fund-Raver.
Narooma born Monty O'Brien, co-creator of Little Tech Films, and co-creator Lily Tallulah, are raising funds for Sound Boy, their latest production.
They are bringing DJs from across the state, as well as local talent, who will have everyone on their feet dancing from 6pm Saturday, November 11.
The former Narooma High School student and Lily, who has lived in the area on and off for three years, are currently based in Beauty Point.
Lily said they have been developing the story for Sound Boy for about two years.
The genesis was a New Year's Eve party at Mystery Bay.
Musicians were playing "amazing" drum and bass music from the top of a fire truck.
"What really struck me was the inclusive and warm community at that event," Lily said.
The party inspired them to create a film that explores youth culture, particularly around drum and bass and electronic music, in this community.
Monty said the story follows a character who lives in this area.
He wants to become an electronic music artist but does not have the confidence or the support from his family.
"It is about the journey he takes with this group of friends who come together and help him to go for his dreams."
Lily said there are unique characters and lots of humour.
"It is aimed at people 12 to 40 years old but any story that is told from the heart resonates with everyone," Lily said.
"Ideally we would like to get 400 people from up and down the coast and make it a really memorable and inclusive event where everyone is welcome," Lily said.
It is BYO food and drink although Mr Bold Catering of Narooma will be selling curries.
They have hired the showground canteen and seating so the entire event is inside.
DJs include Honeyfingers from Bellingen, Rydeen from Sydney, Anvil.T from Candelo, PEVCE from Bermagui and Elka Jade from Tathra.
The music spans house music, experimental, tech and drum and bass.
They encourage people to camp.
Camping passes can be purchased when buying tickets. with proceeds from the passes going to Cobargo Showground.
They will also be selling limited edition hats, totes and tees to raise money.
They will be filming before the end of the year and the short narrative film will screen at film festivals.
Tickets cost $35 online at humanitix.com/soundboy-fund-raver or $40 at the gate.
