Catalina Club nominated for Country Club of the Year and Junior Club of the Year by Golf NSW

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated October 25 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 11:55am
Catalina Club has been named a finalist in the New South Wales Golf Industry Awards' 'Club of the Year' award. Picture via Catalina Club
Catalina Club has been recognised as one of the state's best country clubs after being named a Club of the Year finalist in the 2023 New South Wales Golf Industry Awards.

