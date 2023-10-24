Marine Rescue Narooma member crowned South Coast Adult Volunteer of the Year

The South Coast Adult Volunteer of the Year is Marine Rescue Narooma volunteer, Gillian Kearney.
She was presented with her award at the 2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards South Coast Regional ceremony in Merimbula on Tuesday, October 24.
Ms Kearney was recognised for her contribution to the local community and Marine Rescue, both at Narooma and to the wider organisation.
A member of Marine Rescue Narooma for six years, Ms Kearney is now the Unit Administration and Training Systems Officer, a rated Radio Operator and Watch Officer, and has held a variety of other positions.
She holds a key role in the safety of her local community.
Ms Kearney also represents the Narooma region on the Marine Rescue NSW State Protocol Advisory Panel, the only woman to do so.
She serves as a fundraiser and community engagement superstar, a mentor and advocate for her fellow volunteers, and a champion for her female colleagues.
She has empowered the women around her with the leadership and support they need most.
The impact of Ms Kearney's work can be felt far and wide, from advocating for her colleagues to keeping the Narooma community safe on the water.
Marine Rescue NSW Southern Zone Commander, Mike Hammond, said Ms Kearney makes a "huge contribution" to the Marine Rescue unit at Narooma and to the organisation more broadly, helping out with protocol.
"She has been a volunteer not only for our organisation, but for other volunteer organisations and has served for a long time," he said. "We're very proud to have her in our unit."
Also nominated for awards were Marine Rescue Eden member Nancy Weatherman (Senior Volunteer of the Year) and the Marine Rescue Merimbula unit (Volunteer Team of the Year).
Mr Hammond congratulated Ms Weatherman and the Merimbula unit for their efforts, and highlighted the importance of celebrating volunteering.
"It was a wonderful day recognising volunteers not only from Marine Rescue NSW, but many organisations that are active in our communities and the wonderful people that are serving in all kinds of ways," he said.
Ms Kearney will now attend the 2023 NSW Volunteer of the Year Gala Ceremony in Sydney on Saturday, December 7.
