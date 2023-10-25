A 51-year-old man who was found to be in the possession of 4267 photos and videos depicting child abuse material has faced court in Batemans Bay.
Michael Bruce Hudson of Catalina near Batemans Bay pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material on Monday, October 23, after police seized a computer from his home on Thursday, October 12.
According to police documents tendered to the court, police began searching the home at about 8.20am. Police asked Mr Hudson if he wished to declare anything. He told police he had a file on his computer that had "pictures of little girls, but there's no sex, just posing".
The file contained 81 folders and 4267 photos and videos, including a number of images and videos that were "clearly child abuse material", according to police documents.
The court heard the photos and videos depicted pre-pubescent females in various sexual poses and states of undress.
Hudson's computer was seized by police for digital forensic analysis. He was arrested and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station later that day.
Hudson's arrest was part of Operation Amarok IV, a NSW Police Force blitz that targeted hundreds of domestic violence offenders between October 11 and 14.
The case was adjourned for four weeks to allow a psychologist report on Hudson to be completed.
He will face Batemans Bay Local Court again on Monday, November 20.
