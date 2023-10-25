Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Man faces Batemans Bay Local Court after police seized computer containing child abuse material

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:13pm, first published October 25 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 51-year-old man who was found to be in the possession of 4267 photos and videos depicting child abuse material has faced court in Batemans Bay. Picture file
A 51-year-old man who was found to be in the possession of 4267 photos and videos depicting child abuse material has faced court in Batemans Bay. Picture file

A 51-year-old man who was found to be in the possession of 4267 photos and videos depicting child abuse material has faced court in Batemans Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.