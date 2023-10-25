Boogie on down to the Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, October 26 for a free dinner and dance from 5.30pm. The council invites adults living with a disability to come along to this event, which hopes to foster connection and friendships. Dinner and music will be provided and there will be a bar available to buy drinks. All you have to do is bring your dance moves! Book a spot at eventbrite.com.au.

