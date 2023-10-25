Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Expos, dinners and films galore: see what's happening in the Eurobodalla this week

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:55am, first published 9:30am
Dinner Dance For All Abilities

Get your boogie on at an all abilities dance and dinner at the Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, October 26. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
Get your boogie on at an all abilities dance and dinner at the Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, October 26. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council

Boogie on down to the Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, October 26 for a free dinner and dance from 5.30pm. The council invites adults living with a disability to come along to this event, which hopes to foster connection and friendships. Dinner and music will be provided and there will be a bar available to buy drinks. All you have to do is bring your dance moves! Book a spot at eventbrite.com.au.

