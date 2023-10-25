Boogie on down to the Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, October 26 for a free dinner and dance from 5.30pm. The council invites adults living with a disability to come along to this event, which hopes to foster connection and friendships. Dinner and music will be provided and there will be a bar available to buy drinks. All you have to do is bring your dance moves! Book a spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Saturday, October 28 will be a day of harmony, joy and family-friendly fun at Tilba. The Three Visions festival, hosted by the Drogmi Buddhist Institute, celebrates Tibetan, Indigenous Australian and non-Indigenous Australian cultures with workshops, music, dance, kids activities and crafts. Kara Coen & The Fireflies will perform and there'll even be a whip-cracking competition. Head to the Kamalashila Tibetan Buddhist Centre on the Princes Hwy from 11am. Tickets are $5 for adults, $15 for families. Learn more at weticketit.com.
Nature Coast Marine Group Eurobodalla is holding a seagrass and oyster restoration-themed film night at the Narooma Surf Lifesaving Club on Saturday, October 28 to raise funds to buy an AusOcean buoy. The night will fature short and medium-length films about local and international initiatives. It kicks off at 5.30pm with dinner available to buy, get your tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
Scavenger Hunt for Hungry Caterpillars
As part of Children's Week, the council are organising a scavenger hunt for children aged 2 to 5. Bring your little ones along to Apex Park in North Narooma at 10am on Thursday, October 26 to go on the hunt for food for a very hungry caterpillar. Be sure to bring a hat, sunscreen and lunch for a picnic after the scavenger hunt. Book a free spot at eventbrite.com.au or contact 4474 1240 to learn more.
The Moruya EV Expo is kicking off at 10am on Saturday, October 28 to the delight of car and tech-lovers. Come along to Russ Martin Park in Moruya meet EV drivers, browse new EV models, learn about new technologies and meet people in the community who are ready to reduce their environmental footprint. Entry to the expo is free. Learn more at shasa.com.au.
The Eurobodalla's latest group exhibition, Seawater and Soil, is opening on Friday, October 27 at The BAS Centre in Moruya. Local artists Stuart Whitelaw, John Sharman, Rodney Hayes, Purusha and John Rouch all explore deep connections with the natural landscapes using various mediums. The opening kicks off at 5.30pm, book your spot at thebas.com.au.
Head to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on Saturday, October 28 from 10am for the Eurobodalla Health and Community Expo. The expo will feature stalls on health and wellbeing as well as community groups dedicated to fostering connections in the community. Entry is free. Learn more by calling 0458 534 470.
Former Storyfest director and bestselling author Meredith Jaffe will discuss writing and her four novels, including 'The Dressmakers of Yarrandarrah Prison' on Wednesday, November 1 from 5.30pm at the Batemans Bay Library. If you're a bookworm, be sure to come along to this free event. Book for free at eventbrite.com.au.
Clarkes Gambit is a 2-day cycling festival that will weave through the dirt and gravel roads of the Eurobodalla. It all kicks off at the Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen on Saturday, October 28. There are 35km, 55km and 90km courses planned throughout the weekend. To get amongst the action, head to the Steampacket or learn more online at graveleur.cc.
