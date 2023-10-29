There are some things that are more effectively learnt outside a school environment.
The 12 students on Narooma High School's Student Representative Council now have a close and trusting relationship after completing a three-day leadership camp together in the Kangaroo Valley in mid-October.
The students are in Years 9 to 11 and previously were not friends.
The school's deputy principal Fiona Saunders and colleague Paddy Penton coordinated the program to teach the students about leadership and bring them together as a group.
The camp was run by Mike Hayes of Wilderness Experience Training.
Mr Penton and Mr Hayes had played rugby together which was how the school's involvement came about.
Year 10 student Talon Keith said the camp was very much about team work, collaboration and communication skills.
Year 11 student Ella Sultana said over the three days Mr Hayes led them through games that worked on communication and supporting each other.
"We were exploring nature and finding our way through exploration tools he taught us," Ella said.
He taught them to identify landmarks so they could find their way through virgin bush without paths or trails and safely return to camp.
They explored caves and had to help each other up and down steep sections.
Some activities were done blind-folded with partners giving instructions to guide them.
Grace Ratcliffe in Year 9 said one day each student had to individually canoe down rapids amid 85 knot winds.
They cooked their own meals and spent an entire evening playing cards together.
"The instructor was very impressed because he had not planned that," Grace said.
Talon said after the three days the 12 students really came together.
"We are so much closer now and I feel that will definitely benefit us on the council."
Lily Daly in Year 11 said the camp was ice-breaking because without it they would not be talking like they do now.
"Without it, I don't think I had really talked with them. We created new friendships," Lily said.
Grace said the camp was something different that they could not get in a school environment.
"When you are thrown into a situation and you have to help each other and talk to each other, it really builds a lot for the team," Grace said.
Ella said they didn't want to leave.
"Even Mike Hayes shed a tear."
