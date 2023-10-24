Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our Places

NSW Department of Environment's report on Eurobodalla's beaches

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:11pm, first published October 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Malua Bay, Cookies, South Broulee (Bengello) and Brou Beach were the best beaches in the Eurobodalla for water quality according to the NSW State of the Beach 2022/23 report. Picture credit NSW government.
A NSW government report has rated 10 of 11 Eurobodalla shire beaches as having good or very good water quality but Surf Beach was again assessed to have poor water quality.

