Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Author and Eurobodalla Writers member Anke Zet shares her passion for storytelling

By Eurobodalla Writers
Updated October 24 2023 - 4:22pm, first published October 23 2023 - 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Writer Anke Zet shares her East Germany beginnings, early studies to become a doctor and how writing helps her make sense of the world. Picture supplied
Eurobodalla Writer Anke Zet shares her East Germany beginnings, early studies to become a doctor and how writing helps her make sense of the world. Picture supplied

You've got to love language to enjoy humour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.