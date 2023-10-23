You've got to love language to enjoy humour.
Because if you do, you truly feel part of a community. The more languages you're fluent in the more fun it becomes.
It doesn't matter where you come from, in which society you're raised in. The jokes will vary a little; still, they'll depict everyday aspects of life, often the irritating or devastating or tedious parts, along with current trends, perspectives, and gossip. So, no, it doesn't matter which society you grow up in.
But what if you grew up in a society that no longer exists?
Doesn't that seem like something out of a fairy-tale?
Not at all.
Consider East Germany - a socialist country with almost communist hues, like a kingdom that now only exists in stories. I grew up there and was proud to be a true believer, someone who wanted to see it succeed. That was, until the veil of obscurity, or better - the Berlin Wall - came down.
Suddenly, I was supposed to be full of self-worth, confidence and go through the rest of my life embracing capitalism, whatever that meant.
But how?
I had no choice but to be brave. Yet, the anxiety, about how I'd adopt was crushing and overwhelming. My family wasn't wealthy. I couldn't afford a loan for a private practice, or more accurately, I didn't want to afford one.
My goal had been to work as a GP in a polyclinic - a government-run practice with GPs and specialists. The thought of abandoning my medical degree briefly crossed my mind, but I've never been one to give up...and I had my optimistic boyfriend.
This moment of truth was a hurtful awakening. People often ask me how I'd perceived - the change.
Well, socialist and communist ideals were my religion. They had taken root through politicised preachings from a very young age, inundating me with stories of selfless champions, of community-minded heroes, of Mandela-like-sacrifices.
But then, everything changed. My religion was declared obsolete through a radio announcement and the subsequent surging of masses through the Berlin Wall in October 1989. I lost my guiding principle, my god - how cruel and painful.
But that's life - cruel and painful at times.
And that's why we have humour and language. To make sense of it all. I've always tried to find meaning, writing stories in my head. Now, I commit them to paper.
Themes I weave into my creative offspring revolve around our existence, scientific advances, and their possible consequences, but above all how we interact with one another. I hold onto the hope that humanity will persist, and we're not alone in this vast universe.
Just like in my novel 'Deception', the first instalment of the Unearthly Talent Series, soon to be followed by the second volume titled 'Misconception'. You can find the paperback or eBook and soon to be released audiobook version on ankezetbooks.com.au.
If you want to explore your own stories, consider joining the Eurobodalla Writers - a group of fun-loving, supportive creatives that are willing to help get the best out of you. Be brave.
The Eurobodalla-Fellowship of Australian Writers (Euro-FAW), known locally as the Eurobodalla Writers Group (EWG) has two groups that meet monthly. A night group meets in a private venue from 6:30pm to 8:30pm on the first Monday of the month. A day group meets from 10:30am to 1:30pm monthly on the first Wednesday at the Red Door Hall in Page Street, Moruya.
Annual membership to the Eurobodalla-Fellowship of Australian Writers is $45. For two complimentary visits or to join, contact eurobodallawriters.org/contact-us.
