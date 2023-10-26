Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council makes 'urgent' push to modify Batemans Bay pontoon for Sydney Seaplanes

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:12pm, first published October 26 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Seaplanes could be taking off and landing on the Clyde (Bhundoo) River in a matter of months. Picture via Sydney Seaplanes/Instagram
Sydney Seaplanes could be taking off and landing on the Clyde (Bhundoo) River in a matter of months. Picture via Sydney Seaplanes/Instagram

Sydney Seaplanes could be landing in Batemans Bay in a matter of months after the Eurobodalla Shire Council made an "urgent" push to make modifications to the Clyde River pontoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.