Sydney Seaplanes could be landing in Batemans Bay in a matter of months after the Eurobodalla Shire Council made an "urgent" push to make modifications to the Clyde River pontoon.
The Batemans Bay Business Chamber has been advocating to the council and Transport NSW to bring a seaplane service to the region since 2017 to tap into a high-end tourism market.
Chamber president David Maclachlan spoke at the council meeting's public forum on Tuesday, October 17 and outlined the current state of the project.
"Shortly before the 2023 election, Dr Michael Holland committed $32,000 [to upgrade the pontoon], but since then there has been difficulty getting traction from Transport NSW," he said.
Mr Maclachlan said while the new Batemans Bay Bridge was in its early planning stages, the chamber entered negotiations with Transport NSW and John Holland Group to construct a new pontoon to cater for a proposed seaplane service and cruise ship tenders.
"When the pontoon was opened, it was clear the design had been based on the smallest joy flight seaplane existing.
"It will only take a seaplane with a 3-metre wingspan."
Sydney Seaplanes, an internationally-recognised operator, has a fleet of refurbished Beavers and turbo-prop Cessna Caravan planes. Mr Maclachlan is advocating that extensions and refurbishments be made to the pontoon to accommodate the planes which have 15 and 16-metre wingspans.
The Rose Bay operator boasts weekly flights to resorts and restaurants along the Hawkesbury River and Northern Sydney and in 2021, the National Capital Authority granted the operator approval to fly between Sydney and Lake Burley Griffin.
Sydney Seaplanes Managing Director Aaron Shaw told the Bay Post in September 2022 that the operator already had the planes, experience and base needed to increase their flight schedule and destinations.
"We've also got a nation-wide air operating certificate issued by CASA [Civil Aviation Safety Authority], so the hard bits are already in place," he said.
Mr Maclachlan told the Bay Post the chamber received a grant recently which would be passed on to Transport NSW to make the modifications, aiding the initial $32,000 committed by Dr Holland.
"Dr Michael Holland has been backing it, he's still had a bit of transience with Transport NSW, which is why the council has been pushing it," he said.
He said the modifications would serve to improve access for people with a disability accessing the water as well as allowing commercial seaplanes to land and take off.
Mr Maclachlan said seaplanes transporting tourists from Sydney and Canberra to Batemans Bay would pave the way for more "upmarket" experiences on the South Coast.
"There are already places like The Bower in Broulee, but it would open up more upmarket accommodation.
"It's all about the experience of getting here - it's more fun than spending four hours in a car from Sydney."
He said the demand of seaplane journeys will dictate how often the aircraft land on the Clyde (Bhundoo) River.
At the October 17 council meeting, Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the modifications had already been approved and the council's motion was designed to push the plan into action.
"The reason it is urgent is that the community wants the council to get on with this. If this would be pushed back until December, we would have nothing happening until after summer," he said.
"It was approved and funded by the state government. They stuffed up to be honest...we're just asking them to fix the issue."
Cr Hatcher said the council would be writing to Dr Holland and state transport ministers to gain more traction on the project.
