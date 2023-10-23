Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Coolagolite Bushfire Recovery Forum held at Bermagui Country Club

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 24 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 5:00am
Bega Valley Shire Council CEO Anthony McMahon was one of several representatives from council at the Coolagolite Bushfire Recovery Forum in Bermagui on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Picture by Marion Williams
Around 130 attendees at the Coolagolite Bushfire Recovery Forum heard from several service providers and emergency response agencies about what they can - and cannot - do to support people in regional and rural areas during disasters.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

