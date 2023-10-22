Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Batemans Bay's Andy Frawley stars for u16s

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 24 2023 - 11:26am, first published October 23 2023 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Frawley scored 64 runs off 43 balls. Picture supplied.
Andy Frawley scored 64 runs off 43 balls. Picture supplied.

It may be early in the season, but the Batemans Bay second grade cricket side are off to a fine start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.