It may be early in the season, but the Batemans Bay second grade cricket side are off to a fine start.
After losing their opener to the Bomaderry Tigers, Batemans Bay notched back to back wins, with their latest coming against the Bay and Basin Dolphins Sanctuary Point Oval on Saturday, October 21.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Batemans Bay got off to a shocker by losing two early wickets, but a stable partnership between captain Stephen Knight and a fill-in player steadied the ship.
A superb 115 runs off just 91 deliveries from Michael Smart and an unbeaten 74 from Knight set the Dolphins a target of 264.
Dolphins captain Michael Dolby was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 30 off seven overs.
The Dolphins struggled from the get go, lost a flurry of wickets early and never recovered.
Opener Jonathan McLennan was the top scorer in the second innings with 25 runs while three Batemans Bay bowlers took two wickets each.
The win put Batemans Bay up to second on the ladder behind the Ex-Servo's who beat the Tigers comfortably on the same day.
That sets up a top of the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association table clash between the two sides at Hanging Rock on Saturday, October 28.
In the u16s competition, Andy Frawley starred with the bat, with a quickfire 64 off 43, to guide Batemans Bay to a 47 run win over the Dolphins.
Frawley also picked up a wicket in his four overs.
In the meantime, youngsters are encouraged to take part in Batemans Bay's Cricket Blast Program.
Beginning on Wednesday afternoon, October 25 from 4pm and running for seven weeks, boys and girls aged seven to 10 are encouraged to have some fun and learn some new skills.
For further information please contact Ainslie Dunn on 0413 728 820 or to register, visit http://tiny.cc/Bbccblast.
Active Kids Vouchers may be used.
