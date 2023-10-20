Shire secures $1 million to upgrade North Head Drive, Moruya

North Head Drive in Moruya is expecting a facelift after the Minns and Albanese governments committed more than $1 million to the Eurobodalla Shire Council to upgrade the riverside road.
North Head Drive sees at least 4000 traffic movements each day and last week received funding from the state government's Infrastructure Betterment Fund to make it more resilient in the face of natural disasters.
The upgrades are expected to decrease the amount of road closures and will reduce the risk of rocks falling.
The fund is designed to support and "build back" infrastructure that has been affected by 2021 and 2022 floods and the Black Summer bushfires.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland announced the North Head Drive upgrade on Friday, October 13 and said the road was "essential" for many people.
"...this funding will ensure North Head Drive is stronger and more prepared in the event of future natural disasters or extreme weather," said Ms Phillips.
"We need to be ensuring that local infrastructure is futureproof."
The announcement did not outline a construction start date.
Dr Holland said the road had needed improvements for some time.
"We welcome this support from the federal government and look forward to the completion of significant works to improve the safety for all road users," he said.
