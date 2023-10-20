Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Traffic

Moruya's North Head Drive to be upgraded with infrastructure resilience funding

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 20 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shire secures $1 million to upgrade North Head Drive, Moruya
Shire secures $1 million to upgrade North Head Drive, Moruya

North Head Drive in Moruya is expecting a facelift after the Minns and Albanese governments committed more than $1 million to the Eurobodalla Shire Council to upgrade the riverside road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.