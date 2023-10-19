Grumpy Old Man - the age-old tale of fear and lollies

Gather around children, while I tell you a story of a far off land populated by a simple but happy group of people.
Now, for a long time a group of people called the Libbers were in charge on the island, making decisions about how lollies should be handed out to all the people to keep their mouths full and their hearts happy.
But there was another group, the Lobbers, who wanted to be in charge, and every few years they would kick up such a ruckus, saying the Libbers were going to make it hard for people to get the lollies they wanted.
"The Libbers are fibbers," they would yell.
"They want to keep all the lollies for themselves, and you'll end up with nothing."
And a lot of the people got scared, and didn't think to question why nothing changed, even when the Libbers won the popularity contest and stayed in charge .
But the Lobbers didn't stop, they kept telling people their lollies were going to be taken away, and the people sort of got used to being scared all the time, and watching out to protect their lollies.
Eventually the Lobbers won the popularity competition and took charge on the island, and said there were some people who were not getting their fair share of lollies.
They said they would fix the system to make sure everyone got an equal lolly share, but the Libbers didn't like it.
They said the people who weren't getting enough lollies would suddenly be able to take them all - much more than they could ever eat.
The Lobbers said that was all lies, and wondered how people could get away with telling such untruths.
But the people were so accustomed to being scared, and wanting to hide away their lollies lest someone come and take them all, they didn't see through the misinformation.
After all, they had been listening to lies for so long, it was hard to tell when people were telling he truth.
So they decided that a few on their island could continue going without the lollies they needed to keep their mouths full and their hearts happy, even though there were plenty of lollies for all.
And those who were going without? Well, they just waked off silently into the sunset, realising their so-called friends and neighbours were really just a pack of greedy dummies who didn't want to share.
