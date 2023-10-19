Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya EV Expo to draw car enthusiasts, environmentally-friendly vehicles, tools and gadgets

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:04pm
Interested in buying, or want to learn more about electric vehicles? The Moruya EV Expo is happening at Russ Martin Park on Saturday, October 28. Picture supplied
For the second time this year, electric vehicle (EV) fans and eco-conscious drivers will descend to the Eurobodalla for an EV Expo.

