For the second time this year, electric vehicle (EV) fans and eco-conscious drivers will descend to the Eurobodalla for an EV Expo.
This time, Moruya will host the environmentally-friendly event.
The Moruya Business Chamber and Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) are expecting more than one thousand people at the expo, which promises the largest meeting of EV owners in the region.
SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell said a major drawcard is the opportunity to meet local EV owners and see their vehicles.
"[Attendees can] find out why they bought an electric vehicle and what factors led them to the right choice for them," she said.
The region's first EV expo was held in October 2022 and saw vendors, local EV owners, electric scooters, bikes, lawn mowers and outboard motors converge.
At the opening of the inaugural expo, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said her government was committed to increasing the uptake of electric vehicles.
SHASA hosted a second EV expo at Hanging Rock in Batemans Bay in March 2023.
The Eurobodalla's third EV expo comes as multiple Australian states look to axe an "excise" or fee that currently drives up the cost of owning an EV.
The Victorian High Court ruled that it was unlawful for the government to charge EV owners a fee for each kilometre travelled.
EV models on display at the Moruya EV Expo include the Tesla 3, Hyundai Kona and Ioniq, Nissan Leaf, Volvo C40 and Mitsubishi i-Miev.
There will also be two second-hand EVs for sale: a Nissan Leaf and MG SUV EV.
EVs will be available to test drive and electric lawn mowers, bikes and EV chargers will be on display.
A range of new electric cars will be on display from AMH Moruya, Coastal Motors Batemans Bay and BYD Gungahlin.
"There are so many benefits to driving an electric car," said Ms Maxwell, "Much lower emissions, much cheaper to run and maintain, fun to drive...cleaner air and quieter neighbourhoods".
The expo is being supported by local businesses including Horizon Bank, The Tec Exec, Adelaide Hotel, Moruya Bicycles and Narooma Betta.
Live music, local food and drink stalls and Repurposing for Resilience's solar powered van will be suppling coffee to expo attendees.
The Moruya EV Expo will be held at the Russ Martin Park and Adelaide Hotel Car Park in Moruya on Saturday, October 28 between 10am and 2pm. Learn more at shasa.com.au.
