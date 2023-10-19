Take a tour of historic Bedervale Homestead and catch a talk by gardening guru Jackie French at this year's Braidwood Open Gardens on Saturday, November 4 Sunday, November 5.
Six of the town's best gardens will throw open their gates for the event which also features an exclusive walk-and-talk with Mona Farm head gardener Gavin Hardy.
The luxury accommodation venue, open Sunday only, was originally owned by pioneer Thomas Braidwood Wilson and features a picturesque lake, Palladian-style bridge and 15 sculptures by celebrated Australian and international artists.
A short country drive out Nerriga Road takes visitors to Oorong, a working farm that nails casual elegance with its curved buxus hedges, meandering gravel paths and mass plantings of roses, lavender and lamb's ear.
Wisteria, grapevines and climbing roses shade a sunny granite courtyard and two stately pencil pines add drama to the formal front garden of this quintessential country property.
In town, the garden of Longsight (open Sunday only) has been lovingly brought back to life by owner Samara Zeitsch. Dating to the 1850s and once home to noted parliamentarian Sir Austin Chapman, Samara carefully peeled back the layers of weeds, keeping the gems she discovered and letting them shine.
A "secret path" links the property's front and back gardens and dotted among the original plantings in the garden are swathes of teucrium "Bangay balls", a trademark of one of Samara's favourite Australian garden designers, Paul Bangay.
Willow Tree, on the sweeping bend into town from Canberra, is a garden many locals and regular Kings Highway travellers have watched develop.
Owner Lyn Slade landscaped the property from a bare sheep paddock and used her knowledge gained working in wholesale and propagation nurseries to create colour and texture all year round.
Also in town, the 2.8 hectares of gardens at historic Bedervale surround the historic homestead and outbuildings that were built by convict ship captain John Coghill after he purchased the land for 1400 pounds in 1822.
The Georgian Colonial-style house, designed by well-known Australian architect John Verge, was built by emancipated convicts between 1836 and 1840 and is listed as a building of historical significance by the Heritage Council. Guided tours of the homestead ($20pp) will take place every hour from 10am-1pm on Saturday and Sunday.
A 12-minute drive to gold mining village Majors Creek reveals the impressive garden of Marjorie and Randall Lemin at 7 Wilson Street. Fans of Australian garden designer Edna Walling, the couple has created a calm oasis punctuated by an impressive curved arbour and gently meandering granite walls, paths and edges constructed from local area stone.
On Sunday, Mona Farm will be open to the public from 12pm-3.30pm with a talk by celebrated author and former Burkes Backyard presenter Jackie French at 1pm on the Homestead Lawn.
The garden tours with head gardener Gavin Hardy ($20pp) will depart at 12.30pm and 2.30pm and are limited to 20 people.
Tickets to enter each garden are $5pp (cash at gate, under 18s free) with all proceeds going to the community-run Braidwood Preschool.
For more information, visit braidwoodgardens.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.