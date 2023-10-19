Shaun Wessel, on the eve of the release of his first EP, can't wait to see what happens next in his music career.
The popular Shoalhaven performer's debut EP 'Resolution' is due out on Spotify tomorrow [Friday, October 20] and like its official launch at the Milton Theatre interest will be strong.
The EP launch at the Milton Theatre is sold out which indicates the strong interest in Shaun's music.
Along with being on The Voice he was a South Coast favourite when gigging with Tall Shaun and the Resolution Blues.
Now they are just known as Tall Shaun and the band's line-up is still the same but Dan Sipple, on guitar, recently took over from Ben McCormack.
The band, to work on the EP, locked themselves away in a hillside homestead in Rose Valley near Kiama/Gerringong.
They hired local producer Syd Green [formerly on drums for Kasey Chambers], hit a vein of creativity and 'Resolution' was the result.
Shaun said it was not hard to be inspired in such a wonderful setting.
He added many other places in the Milton/Ulladulla area could inspire performers such as himself.
The tracks from 'Resolution' are soulful, meaningful and powerful.
The EP has "a diverse and enchanting suite of songs with roots that run deep into the blues, and branches that brush up easily against the laid back sounds of the '70s, alt-country influences and flat out raucous rock 'n' roll".*
'Resolution' is about family, community, friends and the joy of human connection.
Shaun's life experiences - both good and bad- feature on 'Resolution'.
The track 'Black Dog' is Shaun's response to the crisis in men's mental health, penned after he learned of the suicide of beloved NRL coach Paul Green in 2022.
"Because I was a rugby league football player previously I have seen a lot of footballers go down that road of suicide. It's important we address it, and this is my small way of doing that," Shaun said.
The track 'Keys To The City' was written in memory of his wife's 40th birthday when they "went drinking and carrying on like scallywags in Sydney".
The last number on the record, 'The Healing', takes its cues from the months and years after the black summer bushfires laid waste to much of the South Coast.
"We lost houses and we lost lives. This song focuses on what happened after and how everyone stood back, took stock and healed together," he said.
"That's what I love about this place - you know the town has got your back."
With more time now, he is no longer on the tools, Shaun is very much all about his family, community and music.
He loves how 'Resolution' will be available on CD and vinyl.
"The sound from the vinyl is like we are in the room with you jamming," he said.
He said there was a warmth that comes from listening to music on a record.
Even before 'Resolution' comes out on Spotify he is planning more releases.
"We had the best time recording and want to do it again - it was fun," Shaun said.
*Extracts taken from a story by Craig Henderson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.