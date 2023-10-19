Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Golden Oldies: Gil and Judy Sommerville recall sweet Temora beginnings, coastal Surf Beach retirement

By Dawn Simpson
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 12:05pm
Gil and Judy stand proudly with their letter of congratulations from the Queen after 60 years of marriage.
When Gil Sommerville saw Judy Lawrence behind the counter of her father's deli in Temora, he was smitten and made a promise to himself that he would marry this pretty girl.

