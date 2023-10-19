When Gil Sommerville saw Judy Lawrence behind the counter of her father's deli in Temora, he was smitten and made a promise to himself that he would marry this pretty girl.
So, how did this all come about?
Judy Lawrence was born in Temora. Her Dad Oliver, ('Ollie'), was a grocer and her mum Sheila was in charge of the home. Judith had three siblings, Brian, Jannel and Lindy.
She spent her youth playing with her friends, enjoying the cubbyhouse her dad had made, riding her bike and she was a mean skipper (with a rope, not a boat)!
She admits to being "a bit of a rascal" and an adventurer.
Temora Primary and Temora High School were her places of academic learning.
Her teenage years were spent enjoying fellowship and helping her dad in "Ollies Delicatessen". After she left school, Judy continued working in her Dad's deli where she acquired skills in bookkeeping and "people" skills.
Judy and her friend Wendy would make the most of their free time by going to the movies - the only downside to that was they both had to take their younger brothers with them. The brothers were threatened with "no freckles" if they didn't behave.
Judy herself admits to being barred for a couple of weeks for "jaffa rolling"...we all know about that fun trick at the movies!
Country town living was great!
Meantime, also enjoying growing up in country Temora was a good-looking young chap called Gilbert Sommerville, or "Gil" as he is better known.
Gil was also born in Temora, to crop farmer Gilbert and mum Pearl.
Gil had three siblings, his sister Norma, his twin Neville and sister Val.
Gil did his primary and secondary schooling at Combaning Siding, a one-teacher school that covered kindergarten to high school.
Children from two families would walk part of the way to school and then the teacher, Stan Martin, would pick the kids up from the corner of the road in his car and off they would all go! Those were the days!
Gil loved helping his father on the farm and says those memories are the best of his youth. There was no time for "shenanigans" between helping Dad and playing plenty of sport including tennis, swimming, cricket and basketball.
He enjoyed swimming so much that he would ride his bike 20 miles to Barmedman just to swim in the local salt pool.
His first job was at Adamson's, a big department store in Temora. In 1956, Gil was called up for National Service and served for 6 years.
The National Service Act 1951 stipulated that Australian males turning 18 on or after 1 November 1950 would do: 176 days of standard recruit training in the Navy, Army or Air Force.
Judy said that "he was a good sort in his uniform".
Gil was actually on stand-by during the Malayan Emergency, a conflict between communist guerillas and British Commonwealth forces including Australians.
The guerillas, most of whom were Malayan Chinese, were seeking to overthrow the British colonial administration in Malaya.
On June 18, 1948, the British declared a State of Emergency in Malaya after guerillas assassinated three European plantation managers in the northern state of Perak. The conflict continued off and on until 1960.
It was at about this time that Gil discovered a penchant for sweet icecreams...or perhaps it was the excuse he needed to go into Ollies Delicatessen to see the pretty girl behind the counter?
Retrenched from Adamson's, Gil was looking for another job when an opportunity arose to work in Ollies, and so the courtship began.
However, not everything went smoothly.
Judy's mum was not aware that Gil was an identical twin and when she said "hello" to "him" down the street and he ignored her, Mrs Lawrence was miffed.
It was only after Judy explained that it was Neville whom she had never met, who had ignored her, that all was forgiven.
Sadly Neville has now passed away.
Judy and Gil spent their free time going to the movies, balls and if Gil was lucky, he would be invited home to the Lawrence house for tea.
They married at St Paul's Church of England in Temora in 1961 and honeymooned in Queensland.
Gil started working for Allen's Lollies as a distributer with an area including Goulburn, Crookwell, Yass and Moss Vale.
Their son Robert was born in Temora and Mark was born after they moved to Goulburn.
Whilst they were in Goulburn, Judy scored a part-time job in the canteen at the tech, standing in for Ray Burgess who was touring with Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs.
Gil and Judy's third child, Jenny, was born in Canberra after Gil was transferred there.
Hoadley's was Gil's next employer. It seems Gil has always surrounded himself with "sweet" things!
Meanwhile, Judy had found herself a job as a "check-out chick" at Coles in Civic and then Jamison. She would ride her bike to work, a dangerous activity in springtime with magpies nesting.
Her next job was as manager of the Ginninderra School canteen, a job she loved. Judy noticed that a lot of children had nowhere to go and nothing to do after school finished for the day, so she asked permission to set up a drop-in centre at the school.
The kids were provided with snacks, a vending machine, and even a skateboard ramp. But the most important thing was they had friends and a safe place. It was a sad day when the centre closed due to the cost of insurance.
Parkwood Eggs was Gil's next adventure for 10 years, followed by Trash Packs, where he remained until retiring.
Upon retiring, they moved to Florey for six years, before settling at Newth Place in Surf Beach on the South Coast where they have lived for the last 10 years.
Judy and Gil love living at the Bay. Judy enjoys her days at bingo and Gil keeps himself busy helping out in the complex and looking after his beautiful wife. They had been coming to the Bay for the last 50 years and so it seemed natural to retire here.
Their family of three children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren are "just up the coast".
I asked them what the recipe is for such a long - 62 years - and happy marriage.
"Always be nice to each other, be caring" and to the rest of us, "work hard, be grateful for what you have and enjoy each day as you go along".
