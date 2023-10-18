Whether it is spam texts, calls or misleading advertisements on social media, scam activity is on the rise.
It is costing people, businesses and the economy billions of dollars each year.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain has organised for Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones to speak at two community anti-scam forums in Merimbula and Narooma on Wednesday, October 25.
The forums are an opportunity to learn ways to protect yourself from scams, know what to do if you have been targeted by a scam and hear about the steps the federal government is taking to crackdown on this crime.
In the week commencing October 9, the government launched a cutting-edge National Anti-Scams Centre that will help protect Australians by cracking down on scammers.
READ ALSO:
People unable to attend who would like a copy of the 'The Little Black Book of Scams' produced by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission can pick one up from Ms McBain's office at 1/225 Carp Street, Bega.
The book is recognised internationally as an important tool for consumers and small businesses to learn about scams including:
You can also download or listen to the publication via this link.
The Merimbula forum on Wednesday, October 25, will be held at the Sapphire Room, Club Sapphire, 119 Main Street, Merimbula from 11am to 12.30pm.
The Narooma one will follow from 2pm to 3pm at the Bluewater Room, Narooma Golf Club, 1 Ballingalla Street.
RSVP to kristy.mcbain.mp@aph.gov.au or phone 6492 0542.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.