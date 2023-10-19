A 51-year-old man has been arrested after police allegedly found child abuse material at his Catalina home.
On the morning of Thursday, October 12, South Coast Police District detectives searched the property near Batemans Bay and discovered a hard drive allegedly containing images of child abuse material.
The arrest comes as the NSW Police Force's statewide Operation Amarok IV targeted hundreds of domestic violence offenders between October 11 and 14.
South Coast police also allegedly seized a gel blaster, ammunition and amounts of methylamphetamine and cannabis from a Nowra home during the operation.
Police also allegedly found a sawn-off shotgun, a rifle, a loaded magazine, an air rifle and rounds of ammunition at a home in Tahmoor.
Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said on Tuesday that Operation Amarok IV was designed to target the state's most "dangerous" domestic violence offenders.
"Over four days, we led a statewide police operation that resulted in the arrest of 420 offenders," he said.
The operation has seen over 2000 people charged with various offences.
"To offenders: if you wish to offend, if you believe that you can harm victims, we will target you and we will put you before the courts. To victims, we are there for you," Mr Lanyon said.
The Catalina man was arrested on October 12 and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station. He faced court later that day.
He was charged with possessing child abuse material and was granted conditional bail.
He will return to the Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, October 23.
