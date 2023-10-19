Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Police raid Catalina home, seize hard drive containing child abuse material

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:51pm
A 51-year-old man has been arrested after police found child abuse material at his Catalina home. Picture file
A 51-year-old man has been arrested after police allegedly found child abuse material at his Catalina home.

