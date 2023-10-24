Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Free Articles
Property of the Week

73 Courtenay Crescent, Long Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
October 25 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exceptional coastal bliss
Exceptional coastal bliss

5 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 73 Courtenay Crescent, Long Beach
  • $1,295,000
  • Agency: Elders Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Rebecca Shepheard 0413 580 309
  • Inspect: By appointment

This exquisite property has been thoughtfully designed to capture the beauty and essence of coastal living, with extraordinary size, an abundance of natural light, and captivating textures throughout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Free Articles
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.