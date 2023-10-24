Exceptional coastal bliss

This exquisite property has been thoughtfully designed to capture the beauty and essence of coastal living, with extraordinary size, an abundance of natural light, and captivating textures throughout.
Upon entering the home, you are greeted by lustrous timber floors, high ceilings, and a spacious living area that draws you out towards the waterfront reserve.
"When people walk through the front door they just go "Wow"," said Rebecca Shepheard, real estate agent.
"It's got a really luxurious foyer area, and a main bedroom suite with its own juliette balcony that opens up to a gorgeously presented open-plan living and dining area."
The property boasts five generously proportioned bedrooms, and a variety of living areas, including a lounge, dining room, rumpus room, and games room.
"It could be split into two homes, there's ample living space upstairs as well as downstairs," Ms Shepheard said.
The bathrooms are impeccably designed with high-quality finishes and fixtures, and a double garage ensures ample parking and storage space.
"It's really a lifestyle location. The yard backs onto the reserve, with gated access to the estuary where you can launch your kayak. Maximising the privacy, there's also a council-owned block of land with a water feature next door," Ms Shepheard said.
