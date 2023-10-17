4 Things to do in Perth this november

There are plenty of things happening in Perth this November! Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Get ready, because the warmer weather is fast approaching. As the sun begins to emerge and we thaw from the winter, we can look ahead to a fun and action-filled spring and summer. And one of the best ways to live out our warmer days to our full potential is by travelling.

Our top destination for this year is Perth, WA. While it has always been a popular place to travel, both for Australians and international tourists alike, there are so many fun things to do and events happening in the later months of the year that it's impossible not to go!

One hesitation that some people hold about travelling at the end of the year, however, is that there will be too many tourists around. While that can be true in some instances (especially after Christmas), that shouldn't hold you back from taking a well-deserved break.

Travelling before peak season is the perfect way to work around the holiday rush - and there's no better month than November. The weather is still warm, but the crowds of travellers are far less. And not to mention, Perth is jampacked with activities and events in November this year! It will be a domestic holiday your family will never forget.

Coldplay Perth concert

Coldplay is coming down under during their world tour, performing two shows exclusively in Perth. If that's not reason enough to visit the state, we don't know what is.

The last time Coldplay came to Australia in 2016, they visited the three most common locations where artists perform: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Fans are assuming this may be why Coldplay is only hosting concerts in Perth, as WA fans missed out last time.

Coldplay is known to put on memorable shows that never disappoint. So now's the perfect time to grab yourself some Coldplay tickets to one (or both) of their November shows and enjoy the live music scene! It's also great news for any Taylor Swift fans who missed out on tickets to her show, as Coldplay's concert will be the perfect replacement to take your mind off it and fill the void.

November festivals

Perth is known for its great festivals all year round, spanning a wide number of celebrations. Whether it's music, food, wine or just for the hell of it, you can be sure that people will be out enjoying the festivities. There are a mix of paid and free festivals that people can attend, so there's something for everyone - no matter your budget.

Some of the festivals happening in Perth during November include:

Perth International Jazz Festival: November 3-5

Fremantle BeerFest: November 17-19

Canning Show: November 3-4

Summer Street Party: November 25

Sets on The Beach: November 25

Whale watching

Apart from the concerts and festivals, another must-do activity in Perth during November is whale watching. Western Australia's coastline is famous for being one of the best places to witness the annual migration of humpback whales. As these majestic creatures make their way south to their breeding grounds, they pass by the waters off Perth's coastline, providing a thrilling opportunity for whale enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Several tour operators in Perth offer whale-watching excursions, taking you out to sea for a chance to see these incredible marine mammals up close. You'll be in awe as you witness their playful breaches and tail slaps against the backdrop of the stunning Indian Ocean. It's a fantastic experience for families, couples, and solo travellers alike.

Explore Perth's beaches

November in Perth means glorious beach weather. With temperatures on the rise, it's the perfect time to soak up the sun and enjoy the city's pristine sandy stretches. Whether you prefer the bustling shores of Cottesloe Beach, the serene tranquillity of Leighton Beach, or the family-friendly atmosphere of Scarborough Beach, Perth offers a wide variety of coastal spots to choose from.

Grab your sunscreen, a good book, and a beach towel, and make the most of the sun when you're feeling in need of a laid-back day.