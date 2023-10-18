Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Vaccine supply shortage puts a hold on RSPCA NSW shelter feline acceptances

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
A shortage of core cat vaccinations has led RSPCA NSW to place a temporary hold on the acceptance of any surrendered or stray cats. Picture supplied.
A shortage of core cat vaccinations has placed a temporary hold on RSPCA NSW accepting any surrendered or stray felines for the next month (four weeks).

