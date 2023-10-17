Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Struggling to reel in a catch? Read Jewie Josh's fishing guide

By Jewie Josh
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week Ben and Aiden of Batemans Bay reeled in an impressive catch.
This week Ben and Aiden of Batemans Bay reeled in an impressive catch.

Clyde River

The Clyde River continues to yield impressive hauls of bream near the racks at Moonlight Flats. Anglers have also reported successful catches of Jewfish near the mouth of the Runnyford River, and there is a healthy population of dusty flathead to be found around the main bridge during the ebbing tide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.