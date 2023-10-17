The Clyde River continues to yield impressive hauls of bream near the racks at Moonlight Flats. Anglers have also reported successful catches of Jewfish near the mouth of the Runnyford River, and there is a healthy population of dusty flathead to be found around the main bridge during the ebbing tide.
Additionally, sizable Australian salmon have been spotted in the river. The temperature remains steady at approximately 17 degrees, and plenty of quality mud crabs being trapped as well.
Impressive hauls of salmon, tailor, and bream have been recorded off the Hanging Rock break wall, with jewfish catches observed there during the incoming tide.
Inshore fishing is heating up, with substantial snapper catches reported. Local angler Toby May had an impressive haul of snapper during the week, reeling them in off Wasp Island in 15 metres of water. The increased presence of bait fish schools indicates that snapper are beginning to migrate in from deeper waters to feed on them.
Game On Charters has been consistently landing substantial snapper on every trip, as well as some quality tiger flathead and morwong. The charters have been treated to the sight of numerous whales offshore.
Game fishing activity has tapered off, but there are still occasional reports of yellowfin tuna being hooked off Narooma and Eden.
In the upcoming week, we can expect moderate sea conditions with north-easterly winds in the afternoon, which should provide excellent fishing opportunities.
Exercise patience while fishing and aim to maintain your position for an extended time, instead of frequently changing locations. This approach can often yield better results.
When I owned restaurants, this recipe was one of the most beloved dishes among patrons.
Ingredients
Method
In a large pot, slow roast the onion, celery and carrots in a small amount of oil.
In the meantime, roast the prawn heads for about 15 minutes at 200 degrees. Add the tomato paste and continue to roast for a further 15 minutes.
Add prawns to the large pot with remaining ingredients and bring to the boil. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.
Blend the liquid thoroughly before passing it through a strainer (this may need to be done a couple of times to ensure the bisque is smooth).
For an extra smooth and velvety texture, cream can also be stirred in towards the end of cooking.
Add two to four full prawns on the bisque to serve.
Stay up to date with all the latest fishing information from the Bay by following Jewie Josh on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters).
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. In addition to his river and inshore cruising services, Josh also caters to the entire family by offering fishing excursions. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 or follow him on Facebook (Badenoch Fishing Charters).
