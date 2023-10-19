'Prost' to Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House who are hosting the Eurobodalla's biggest Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 21 from 11am. Expect plenty of beer, pork schnitzels, gravy, loaded fries, sauerkraut and live music from Sydney band Caravana Sun, Punkalla Holler and more. Get your tickets starting at $45 at tickets.oztix.com.au.
It's that time of the year: Narooma Surf Club is kicking off the start of the surf lifesaving season with an Open Day on Sunday, October 22 between 12pm and 4pm. Head to the Narooma Surf Club on Ballingalla Street to learn about the local club, discover how you can volunteer and meet devoted club members. A Nippers 'come and try' session will also start at 12.30pm. For more information, contact the club on 4476 1745.
Give your young ones the opportunity to get up close and personal with emergency vehicles and equipment while meeting our brave local emergency service crews at an upcoming 'playdate' event on Monday, October 23 from 5.30pm at Riverside Park. Learn about the upcoming bushfire season, get tips on how to prepare and enjoy a free barbecue. Learn more by contacting the council on 4474 1240.
Australian blues singer-songwriter and guitarist Owen Campbell is set to wow audiences at Smokey Dan's in Tomakin on Friday, October 20. The touring musician has 3 best-selling studio albums and more than 12 years of national and international touring under his belt. Head along from 5pm to hear supporting special guests TOTUM and Pepper & Davies. Get your tickets, starting from $30 at events.humanitix.com.
Feeling overwhelmed by stress? Joel Boucher from wellbeing support service Wellways will discuss how cognitive behavioural therapy can be used to manage stress at an informative session on Thursday, October 19 from 1pm at the Moruya Library. Learn about tools to cope with life's pressures and discover a support program that offers one-on-one coaching. Book your free session at eventbrite.com.au.
Hear Eurobodalla musicians perform every Sunday from 1pm at the heritage-listed Quantum Brewery & GraniteTown CafeBar at 57 Hawdon Street in Moruya. Enjoy craft beers, grab some food and soak up the sunshine while listening to local performers. Head there this Sunday, October 22. Learn more by calling 0400 090 918.
The monthly Narooma Markets are returning to NATA Oval on Sunday, October 22 from 8.30am. Come along to browse a range of colourful and inventive market stalls selling produce, crafts, food, coffee, clothing, books, preserves, plants and bric-a-brac. Make sure to bring along your reusable bags and be ready to discover some bargains.
Discover the wonders of the Internet during 'Get Online Week'. On Friday, October 20, The Tec Exec is hosting a morning tea at the SHASA Repair Cafe in Moruya so you can bring along your smartphone to get tips on how to safely use it. You'll also be able to trial Starlink Satellite internet. Learn more by calling 0414 442 707.
The Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden's annual photographic exhibition is returning to the Banksia Room at the gardens on Saturday, October 21. Enjoy the extensive showcase of our region's native flora and fauna and cast your vote in the People's Choice Award. The exhibition closes on November 5. Learn more at contact@erbg.org.au.
