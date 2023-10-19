Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Oktoberfest, open days, Owen Campbell: it's all happening in the Eurobodalla

By Megan McClelland
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 12:43pm
Oktoberfest In The Tilba Valley

Grab your suspenders! Oktoberfest is returning to the Tilba Valley on Saturday, October 21. Picture via Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House/Facebook
'Prost' to Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House who are hosting the Eurobodalla's biggest Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 21 from 11am. Expect plenty of beer, pork schnitzels, gravy, loaded fries, sauerkraut and live music from Sydney band Caravana Sun, Punkalla Holler and more. Get your tickets starting at $45 at tickets.oztix.com.au.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

