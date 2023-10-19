It's that time of the year: Narooma Surf Club is kicking off the start of the surf lifesaving season with an Open Day on Sunday, October 22 between 12pm and 4pm. Head to the Narooma Surf Club on Ballingalla Street to learn about the local club, discover how you can volunteer and meet devoted club members. A Nippers 'come and try' session will also start at 12.30pm. For more information, contact the club on 4476 1745.