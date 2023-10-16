Community support required for 'bigger and better' multi-sport structure

A brand new multi-sport structure is set to replace the existing basketball slab located in the heart of Jack Buckley Park, but Tomakin residents will have to play a vital role to ensure the best result.
The Tomakin Community Association (TCA) was delighted to announce last week that their application to the Federal Government's latest Stronger Communities Programme grant round, had been successful.
The TCA was awarded $18,000 through the grant. In addition, the Eurobodalla Shire Council (ESC) and TCA are each contributing $5,000 towards the project.
The announcement of this funding comes two-years after Tomakin lost its basketball ring which was developed by the community 15-years-ago.
TCA president, Megan Kelly, said there was a lot of sadness in the community when it lost such an important piece of infrastructure.
"Our kids stick within Tomakin, unless their parents are able to drive them elsewhere," she said. "The fact that we've got money now to redevelop and make this a bigger and better facility for Tomakin kids, teenagers and adults alike, is something that's really important.
"We've had some wonderful feedback from everybody saying that this is a great thing and everybody's very pleased to see it coming back.
"Jack Buckley Park already has an upgraded children's playground ... so this [facility] will give it a really nice balance between the younger children and teenagers."
The TCA wanted to take the opportunity of replacing the basketball court, to create a multi-sport facility that can better cater to the needs of the community.
"We want to be able to not only have basketball, but also netball and probably some handball courts on there as well," said Ms Kelly.
"Then part of our plan is to hold coaching clinics. Once we get the facility up and running, in conjunction with hopefully Basketball NSW, we'll be out to get some coaching clinics or come and try days at the at the new facility."
With $28,000 secured, the association are now engaging the community and seeking additional contributions to fulfil the project's financial requirements.
Depending on final costings due to increasing building costs, the TCA will be seeking between $10,000 and $15,000 in community funding.
The project's success will rely on the collective effort and commitment of local businesses and residents, as any and all contributions, big or small, will make a meaningful difference.
"We're trying to build a bigger and better facility," said Ms Kelly. "To [do this] we actually need probably about another $10,000. So we're out getting quotes now.
"But if it's not the money, then we're asking businesses to help us and maybe help with free or cheap labour, and we would buy the materials and do it that way to save money as well."
All funds will be dedicated to the creation of the new structure. The TCA are hopeful they will be able to announce the commencement of construction in the very near future.
The TCA thanked Federal Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, the Stronger Communities Programme and ECA for their support and contributions.
"We think it is a critical piece of infrastructure that that we'd like to have here in Tomakin," said Ms Kelly. "And we're working hard with the [Eurobodalla] Shire Council to make this a reality."
The TCA will be hosting a community day, 'Groovin' in Tomakin', at Jack Buckley Park on Saturday, October 28 from 3-6pm, where they will be accepting donations.
To stay updated on the project visit the TCA Website's 'Latest Updates', and for more information contact Megan Kelly - president@tomakincommunityassociation.com - or Liz Clout - communityliaison@tomakincommunityassociation.com.
