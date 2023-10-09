Motorists will soon experience safer journeys on the Princes Highway at North Batemans Bay and Moruya, with the speed limit to be reduced in two locations later in October.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the speed limit will drop from 100 km/hour to 80 km/hour on the Princes Highway for 2.8 kilometres between Guthrie Street and Malabar Drive at Moruya.
The speed limit will drop similarly on a four-kilometres stretch between Cullendulla Drive and the Kings Highway at North Batemans Bay.
"These speed zones were reviewed in response to requests from the community to improve safety in the area," the spokesperson said.
"The reduced speed of 80 km/hour was found to be appropriate for these sections of the highway due to an increase in residential development, the number of intersections, poor visibility and heavy vehicle traffic.
"Speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limit and follow the road rules.
"In NSW, speeding contributes to 40 percent of road fatalities and 24 percent of serious injuries from road crashes each year.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury."
The new speed zones will come into effect once the new signs have been installed.
Work to install new road markings and signage will be carried out between 6am and 6pm on Monday, October 23, at Moruya, and on Tuesday, October 24, at North Batemans Bay, weather permitting.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/hour and traffic control will be in place during work hours.
Message boards will be onsite two weeks before and two weeks following the speed zone reduction, to notify motorists of the changed speed limit.
