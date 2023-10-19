100 years ago: Meeting to consider spring race meeting

Messrs. Richardson and Wrench, in conjunction with M. and J. O'Reilly, report the sale of "West Flat," Farm, Bodalla, to Mr. Harry Bridges, and M. and J. O'Reilly report the sale of Mr. Bridges' farm at Tilba Tilba to Mr. Clive Wright.
A special committee meeting of Moruya Race Club was held on Tuesday night, the members present being Messrs. T. Flood (chair), J. R. Milne, P. J. Mylott, R. N. Bull, P. Hoolahan, A. W. Constable and Secretary F. Flanagan. The members were called together to consider the advisability of proceeding with arrangements for the holding of the spring races set down for the 31st . inst. After discussion it was unanimously resolved on the motion of Messrs. Milne and Hoolahan, that owing to the paucity of nominations the Spring meeting be abandoned.
To-night (Saturday) at the Amusu - Pollyanna featuring Mary Pickford. Also James Knight in The Gates of Duty; A Safe Proposition (comedy) and The Rustler's Child (drama).
Bateman's Bay. (From our Correspondent.) A party of cricketers proceeded by Tony Patrech's launch on Saturday to Shallow Crossing, and played the Brooman team a return match. Although Brooman won on the first innings, the Bay team proved superior in the second innings and therefore won the match. An enjoyable dance was held at night and our boys arrived home in the early hours of the morning.
Mrs. Lunn has now quite recovered from her attack of measles and she and her daughter Nona anticipate a trip to Sydney early next week to recuperate.
A Moruya Boy. - Midshipman J. W. N. Bull, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. R. N. Bull, of Moruya, and who, with Midshipman Harvie and Urquhart, has gone to the Royal Naval Engineering College, Keyham, Devonport, to finish his training, is having an enjoyable time prior to commencing studies.
A pleasant and successful cinderella dance, organized by Mr. F. Brice, was held at Bodalla on Saturday night last, with the result that the Moruya district hospital funds will be augmented by the sum of £6. The music was supplied by Mr. Alf Jael (piano), and the ladies catered for the inner man. The chocolate waltz was won by Mr. Brown and Miss Thomson (Sydney). The winners generously returned the prize which was afterwards won by Mr. Herbie Burke and Miss Daisy Haigh.
Advertisements: Wanted. STRONG Active Lad for Dairy Farm, with or without experience, W. E. STILLMAN, Dalmeny, Bodalla.
WANTED - A SMART LAD, to be generally useful, understand horses, ride or drive. Early rise. Must not tell lies, smoke, drink or swear. Apply - R. S. ROWE, Auctioneer. Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
