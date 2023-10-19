100 years ago: Meeting to consider spring race meeting

A special committee meeting of Moruya Race Club was held on Tuesday night, the members present being Messrs. T. Flood (chair), J. R. Milne, P. J. Mylott, R. N. Bull, P. Hoolahan, A. W. Constable and Secretary F. Flanagan. The members were called together to consider the advisability of proceeding with arrangements for the holding of the spring races set down for the 31st . inst. After discussion it was unanimously resolved on the motion of Messrs. Milne and Hoolahan, that owing to the paucity of nominations the Spring meeting be abandoned.