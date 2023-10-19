Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya Race Club considers spring race meet in 1923

Jackie Meyers
October 20 2023 - 9:51am
A special committee meeting of Moruya Race Club to consider plans for the 1923 race meet. Picture supplied
100 years ago: Meeting to consider spring race meeting
Messrs. Richardson and Wrench, in conjunction with M. and J. O'Reilly, report the sale of "West Flat," Farm, Bodalla, to Mr. Harry Bridges, and M. and J. O'Reilly report the sale of Mr. Bridges' farm at Tilba Tilba to Mr. Clive Wright.

