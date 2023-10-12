Grumpy Old Man - what are these lies the supermarkets are serving up?

Am I the only one who tends to mutter obscenities under his breath while wandering around a supermarket?
Now, I'm not usually a fan of swearing, but what else can you do when looking at the nonsense that is displayed on the shelves?
Whenever I wander through the aisles I see the signs that are placed everywhere.
You know the ones - screaming out that the prices are down down, or the items are half-price, 20 per cent off, 30 per cent off - or whatever.
And you think "Nonsense (or words to that effect), these things were cheaper last week."
You see, that's the thing with shopping every week - you start to realise how prices fluctuate seemingly at a whim.
It is a bit like the old TV show The Price is Right, only the prices are never right - they just keep on rising despite supermarket promises of helping people budget and putting downward pressure on family budget.
Yeah right, next thing you know they will be trying to say a one-legged man is the world backside kicking champion, because it sounds about as plausible.
And so there we are, struggling to put food on the table, and instead feeding the fat corporate profits that seem to be growing exponentially.
However if it was only supermarket prices then maybe the situation would be tolerable.
But of course it's not.
There are the electricity bills that have pretty much doubled in the past year, the fact we have to walk everywhere because a visit to the petrol station is akin to sacrificing an organ at the temple of corporate greed, and even governments getting in for their cut by lifting taxes.
And they feed each other, which each one blaming the other as contributing to the inflationary pressure forcing prices up.
With all these soaring costs, it is a wonder that I manage to keep the obscenities under my breath.
