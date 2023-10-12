The appendix that prompted an epiphany

I'm the ultimate planner. I have a plan for every day. I write a list and I strive to have every item on that list completed by days end.
This is despite the fact that the best of my plans rarely run to plan.
Clearly I am also an eternal optimist.
The inevitable daily curveball is a real thing in my life and it presents itself in so many ways. Still, I always prepare my list for the following day.
However, a recent emergency appendectomy has prompted an epiphany.
It wasn't my appendectomy, it was worse. I was the mother of the patient. And, as any mother would know, a sick child has the ability to bring undone the most calm and rational parent...even when their child is an adult.
Needless to say, my carefully laid plans for the day fell apart. The plans for the next day weren't much good either.
However, in the midst of the chaos and concern were some valuable lessons - for me.
The biggest lesson was that I need to recognise my plans as more of a guide, made to keep me on track where possible. I also need to relax about the things I can't control.
More importantly, curveballs have the potential to bring unexpected better outcomes to a day.
Yes even a day involving appendicitis.
This was the case with my daughter's condition. Hers was a somewhat rare case of chronic, rather than acute, appendicitis. It is still too early to know, but it may well have been the cause of some ongoing pain experienced by her for quite some time. The removal of the rogue appendix may solve that problem.
Hopefully this is the silver lining of this curveball. I will happily take it.
With this in mind I acknowledge that disrupted plans are not necessarily a bad thing.
I have now noted that plans are just a guide, things change and the key to a positive outcome is to be resilient, adaptable and able to find good in any situation.
With this in mind my only solid plan moving forward will be flexibility.
Open your mind to the potential benefits of every situation,
Jackie Meyers, editor
