Princes Highway reduced speed limit at North Batemans Bay, Moruya

By Staff Reporters
October 11 2023 - 5:26pm
Transport for NSW is reducing the speed limit on the Princes Highway at Moruya between Guthrie Street and Malabar Drive later in October. Image by Transport for NSW
Motorists will soon experience safer journeys on the Princes Highway at North Batemans Bay and Moruya, with the speed limit to be reduced in two locations later in October.

