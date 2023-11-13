Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New risk management planning for Moruya flood plain

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Moruya flood plain includes the residential areas of Moruya, Mynora, Garlandtown, Moruya Heads and scattered rural communities at Yarragee, Kiora and Wamban.
The Moruya flood plain includes the residential areas of Moruya, Mynora, Garlandtown, Moruya Heads and scattered rural communities at Yarragee, Kiora and Wamban.

New risk management planning for Moruya flood plain

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.