Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lifeguards to patrol eight Eurobodalla beaches from December 20 to January 29

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Lifeguard Service will keep watch over locals and visitors on eight Eurobodalla beaches. Picture supplied
The Australian Lifeguard Service will keep watch over locals and visitors on eight Eurobodalla beaches. Picture supplied

Lifeguards to hit Eurobodalla beaches from December 20

The council has contracted the Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) to patrol eight Eurobodalla beaches over summer in 2023 and 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.