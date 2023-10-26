The council has contracted the Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) to patrol eight Eurobodalla beaches over summer in 2023 and 2024.
ALS lifeguards will patrol Narooma Surf Beach, Dalmeny Beach, Tuross Head Main Beach, Moruya South Head Beach, Moruya North Beach (near breakwall), Broulee South Beach, Malua Bay Beach, Surf Beach from Wednesday, December 20 to Monday, January 29.
ALS will patrol the eight beaches on weekdays between 9am and 5pm except for beaches without surf clubs like North Head, Tuross and Dalmeny, where lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week.
Last summer, blue-uniformed patrollers from Lifeguarding Services Australia overlooked our beaches. Mayor Mathew Hatcher said this year, those on patrol will be donning the familiar red and yellow uniforms, similar to volunteer lifesavers.
As the Eurobodalla submits their votes for the 2023 Local Hero Award, Mayor Mathew Hatcher has announced the "Charity Ball" where the Local Hero will be unveiled.
On Friday, November 17, the Narooma Golf Club will come alive with dinner and dancing to celebrate all the local heroes of the Eurobodalla.
All funds raised on the night will go towards Cr Hatcher's charity of choice, Monty's Place.
"I'm thrilled we've been able to pull this event together, and that a great local charity like Monty's Place will benefit," he said.
Tickets are $115 per person which includes a drink on arrival, a three-course meal and entertainment.
Last year's local hero Dr Jenny Munro AM will be on the judging panel to decide this year's hero.
Nominations close on Wednesday, November 1 at 3pm. Nominate your local hero at esc.nsw.gov.au or buy tickets to the Charity Ball at eventbrite.com.au.
The NSW Minister of Environment and Heritage Penny Sharpe recently approved the heritage listing of the All Saints Anglican church in Bodalla.
The listing reflects the enormous religious, cultural and historical significance of the church to the people of NSW and, more particularly, to those of Bodalla and its surrounds.
Construction of the church was begun in the 1880s by the family of Thomas Sutcliffe Mort, who pioneered the dairy and timber industries in this area, and was completed some years later.
The Anglican Parish of Bodalla and Narooma proposes to celebrate this event on Sunday, November 5, with a Eucharist at 11am followed by a picnic lunch on the lawns of the church at 1pm.
It is the first Sunday after All Saints Day on Wednesday, November 1.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland will officially announce the listing of the church at the picnic lunch.
Everyone is invited to attend. Please call (Peter Tough) on (0414 912 099) by no later than Wednesday, November 1, if you are able to attend.
Community sports clubs in the Bega electorate can now apply for funding to purchase new equipment, upgrade facilities and deliver programs as part of the NSW government's Local Sport Grant program.
The program provides $4.65 million funding to NSW sporting organisations with $50,000 available per electorate.
Grants up to $20,000 are now available to clubs and associations.
In 2022/23, $3.5million was awarded for 592 projects, including development clinics, uniforms and programs.
State member for Bega Dr Michael Holland urged clubs with a project or program it wants to deliver to apply for a grant.
"This program helps our local clubs, which run on the efforts of an army of volunteers and canteen sales, buy vital equipment like uniforms and deliver programs that help more people enjoy the benefits of sport."
Applications in the 2023/24 Local Sport Grant Program close November 27, 2023.
For more information visit sport.nsw.gov.au/local-sport-grant-program
Two more milestones have been achieved on the NSW government's transformative $148million Nelligen Bridge Replacement project.
Motorists now have safer, smoother journeys following the opening of the upgraded road alignment between Thule Road and Reid Street.
The Kings Highway and Wharf Street intersection has also been opened into its new arrangement.
Most remaining demolition work will be complete by the end of 2023 while work on the Thule Road cul-de-sac and foreshore community spaces will be complete in 2024.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the project, that commenced in 2021, improves safety, reliability and travel times while providing great new community spaces for all to enjoy.
"When the western foreshore community space is completed, residents and visitors will be able to take advantage of newly installed picnic shelters, tables, handrails and interpretative signage."
The NSW government has opened applications for $16million in funding through the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund to maintain and upgrade public reserves.
Eligible Bega electorate organisations are encouraged to apply before November 17, 2023.
State member for Bega Dr Michael Holland said there are $14million in grants and up to $2million in loans to benefit Crown land reserves and the community, recreational and tourism facilities on them.
Grant applications are open to Crown land reserve managers including local councils, community groups and licensed users of Crown land, as well as all showgrounds.
The fund will support improvements to community, recreational and tourism facilities on Crown reserves while also supporting local businesses and economies.
It also funds weed and pest control to protect the environment and native plants and animals.
In response to community feedback, Bermagui Harbour has a new boat ramp and pontoon that improves accessibility for the community.
The $1.2million new three-lane concrete ramp and new pontoon, was jointly funded by Transport for NSW Maritime and Bega Valley Shire Council.
The upgrade meets the growing needs of the community with the South Coast a hot spot for the summer holidays.
The new pontoon will provide ease of access to vessels and also improve access for people of all abilities as vessels can be tethered to the structure as people get on and off.
The NSW government has invested $3 million to link 57 households in Akolele to the Bermagui Sewage Treatment Plant.
It is expected to be completed before Christmas.
Minster for Water Rose Jackson said that Akolele is the only village on the stunning Wallaga Lake without access to modern sewerage services so getting the work done in the lead up to the busy Christmas is a top priority.
"The new sewage scheme in Akolele will mean residents no longer have to depend on private septic tanks which are expensive to maintain.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland said the new sewage scheme will help to protect the area from the risks of contamination that can come hand in hand with private septic systems.
Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the investment is vital to help improve the protection of our beautiful landscape and will deliver up to 10 full-time and part-time jobs during the build.
