Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Timeshare for dogs on Eurobodalla beaches starts November 1

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 31 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From November to April 30 dogs are only allowed on Eurobodalla's 18 timeshare beaches before 9am and after 5pm.
From November to April 30 dogs are only allowed on Eurobodalla's 18 timeshare beaches before 9am and after 5pm.

Timeshare arrangements on Eurobodalla beaches start November 1

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.