Bega electorate bus forum in Batemans Bay on December 1

By Staff Reporters
October 30 2023 - 8:41am
Bus Industry Taskforce coming to Bega electorate in Batemans Bay on December 1 for bus forum. File picture
Bus Industry taskforce coming to Bega electorate for bus forum

The Bus Industry Taskforce is coming to the Bega Electorate on Friday, December 1, to hear from the community about the local bus networks across Eurobodalla and Bega Valley local government areas.

