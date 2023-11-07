Bodalla's Gothic Revival masterpiece listed on State Heritage Register
The NSW government has recognised All Saints Anglican Church in Bodalla for its State heritage significance.
It was designed by acclaimed architect Edmund Thomas Blacket and constructed between 1880 and 1901.
The church is a captivating example of Early English Gothic Revival rural parish architecture.
It reflects that architectural trend of the 19th century that left an enduring mark on the NSW landscape.
Its historical significance is further elevated by its role as a lasting memorial to the visionary businessman Thomas Sutcliffe Mort and his wife Theresa.
His grand vision for Bodalla Estate was pivotal in the development of wool, dairying, engineering, shipping and refrigeration industries throughout NSW and Australia.
His close friendship with the architect further cements the church's historical significance as Blacket designed it as a heartfelt tribute to his friend and patron.
As well as a place of worship, All Saints Anglican Church is a venue for various religious services and cultural events.
Its inclusion on the State Heritage Register ensures that its striking architectural features and profound historical importance will be cherished and protected for generations to come.
Eurobodalla's solar panel reuse centre opening soon
Eurobodalla Council is partnering with Repurposing for Resilience (RfR) to establish a community solar panel reuse centre at Moruya Transfer Station.
RfR is a local volunteer group of electricians, engineers and fabricators putting their skills and creativity towards giving second-hand solar panels another life.
While the RfR team is setting up its workshop, Council's waste staff have been stockpiling and dropping off sola panels to get them started.
There's a free drop-off point at Moruya Transfer station for sola panels, inverters, racking and cable, however the usual $10 fee applies to drop them at Surf Beach or Brou waste facilities.
RfR approached Council to intercept used solar panels, wanting to keep them local and out of landfill instead of sending them to Sydney to be stripped and recycled.
The RfR team will clean, test and grade the solar equipment and make it available to the community by either gifting it to households in need or making it more affordable through resale.
By returning the equipment to its use stream with warranty, RfR is instilling confidence in a second-hand market as many solar panels have years left in their lifecycle.
Solar panels no longer fit for their intended use will be repurposed or upcycled into things like USB charging tables, building cladding, outdoor furniture, dog kennels and garden beds.
Pollinator weekend wonders at Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden
Peak spring is the time to celebrate the hard-working bugs, bats, birds and possums that play the important role of pollinating plants.
Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden is hosting two weekends of fun and fascinating activities for all ages.
The activities on November 11-12 shine a spotlight on insects with an expert seminar on native insects, immersive guided walks, art demonstrations, a hands-on-lab exploration about native bees, a tour of the garden's bee hotels and honey tasting.
The activities on November 18-19 focus on pollinators with fur and feathers.
There will be a seminar on birds, bats and other mammals, a gardening advice walk and a talk about how to attract pollinators to your own home garden.
There will also be a spotlight wildlife walk to meet some of the nocturnal pollinators.
There are enchanting children's discovery walks on both Sundays and the Pollinator Tree communal art project on the garden's front lawns.
Some sessions require bookings.
Visit the Botanic Garden website erbg.org.au to see the full program of events and secure your place.
Bus Industry taskforce coming to Bega electorate for bus forum
The Bus Industry Taskforce is coming to the Bega Electorate on Friday, December 1, to hear from the community about the local bus networks across Eurobodalla and Bega Valley local government areas.
The forum will be held bat Bay Pavilions, 12 Vesper Street, Batemans Bay.
The first session will run from 1pm-145pm and the second one from 2pm-2.45pm.
It is a community-based forum for constituents, stakeholders and bus operators to engage with representatives from the NSW government about local bus networks, the services available and the services needed.
Member of Bega Dr Michael Holland invites as many people from the community as possible to register to attend or complete an online survey about their bus services.
People are invited to talk about what bus routes they use frequently, what is the main purpose of their bus travel, what would be a preferred bus route, how often do they use the bus service, how reliant the bus network is where they live, where are the bus network services in their community, whether there are any aspects of the bus network not functioning well, customer information about where their bus stop is located, how often does their bus service run during the day or week.
Dr Holland said the forums have been held across the state of hear from the community about what is going well and what can be done better with our bus services.
"Bring your ideas and creativity and let's do some forward thinking about the bus networks across the Bega electorate for the future."
Lifeguards to hit Eurobodalla beaches from December 20
The council has contracted the Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) to patrol eight Eurobodalla beaches over summer in 2023 and 2024.
ALS lifeguards will patrol Narooma Surf Beach, Dalmeny Beach, Tuross Head Main Beach, Moruya South Head Beach, Moruya North Beach (near breakwall), Broulee South Beach, Malua Bay Beach, Surf Beach from Wednesday, December 20 to Monday, January 29.
ALS will patrol the eight beaches on weekdays between 9am and 5pm except for beaches without surf clubs like North Head, Tuross and Dalmeny, where lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week.
Last summer, blue-uniformed patrollers from Lifeguarding Services Australia overlooked our beaches. Mayor Mathew Hatcher said this year, those on patrol will be donning the familiar red and yellow uniforms, similar to volunteer lifesavers.
Local Hero to be named at Mayor's Charity Ball
As the Eurobodalla submits their votes for the 2023 Local Hero Award, Mayor Mathew Hatcher has announced the "Charity Ball" where the Local Hero will be unveiled.
On Friday, November 17, the Narooma Golf Club will come alive with dinner and dancing to celebrate all the local heroes of the Eurobodalla.
All funds raised on the night will go towards Cr Hatcher's charity of choice, Monty's Place.
"I'm thrilled we've been able to pull this event together, and that a great local charity like Monty's Place will benefit," he said.
Tickets are $115 per person which includes a drink on arrival, a three-course meal and entertainment.
Last year's local hero Dr Jenny Munro AM will be on the judging panel to decide this year's hero.
Nominations close on Wednesday, November 1 at 3pm. Nominate your local hero at esc.nsw.gov.au or buy tickets to the Charity Ball at eventbrite.com.au.
Local Sport Grant Program opens
Community sports clubs in the Bega electorate can now apply for funding to purchase new equipment, upgrade facilities and deliver programs as part of the NSW government's Local Sport Grant program.
The program provides $4.65 million funding to NSW sporting organisations with $50,000 available per electorate.
Grants up to $20,000 are now available to clubs and associations.
In 2022/23, $3.5million was awarded for 592 projects, including development clinics, uniforms and programs.
State member for Bega Dr Michael Holland urged clubs with a project or program it wants to deliver to apply for a grant.
"This program helps our local clubs, which run on the efforts of an army of volunteers and canteen sales, buy vital equipment like uniforms and deliver programs that help more people enjoy the benefits of sport."
Applications in the 2023/24 Local Sport Grant Program close November 27, 2023.
For more information visit sport.nsw.gov.au/local-sport-grant-program
Applications open for NSW Crown Reserves Grants
The NSW government has opened applications for $16million in funding through the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund to maintain and upgrade public reserves.
Eligible Bega electorate organisations are encouraged to apply before November 17, 2023.
State member for Bega Dr Michael Holland said there are $14million in grants and up to $2million in loans to benefit Crown land reserves and the community, recreational and tourism facilities on them.
Grant applications are open to Crown land reserve managers including local councils, community groups and licensed users of Crown land, as well as all showgrounds.
The fund will support improvements to community, recreational and tourism facilities on Crown reserves while also supporting local businesses and economies.
It also funds weed and pest control to protect the environment and native plants and animals.
