Where to vote in the Eurobodalla on Voice referendum day

More than one-third of eligible Gilmore voters have already cast their Voice to Parliament referendum ballot.
As Saturday's polling day approaches, millions of eligible voters across the country have already attended early voting centres.
Nationally, more than 4.2million pre-poll votes have already been registered.
While across the Gilmore federal electorate, 46,077 people had already made their choice known by the time polling centres closed on Wednesday, October 11.
With 129,320 eligible voters, that equates to a 35.63 per cent pre-poll tally.
In Nowra's two early voting locations, 16,657 people have already voted since polls opened across NSW on October 3.
In Ulladulla, 9241 pre-polls have been cast, followed by Batemans Bay (8470), Kiama (7206), and Huskisson (5503).
Polling places across the Eurobodalla will be opening from 8am on Saturday, October 14, for the Voice referendum.
Eligible voters across the country will be asked if they support a proposed alteration of the Constitution "to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice."
Voters will be asked to write 'Yes' or 'No', in full, in the box provided on the ballot paper.
Eurobodalla polling places include:
Polling centres close 6pm Saturday.
Early voting centres remain open on Friday, October 13.
For the full list and location accessibility details, visit aec.gov.au.
It's been 24 years since a referendum was held in Australia.
About 6.4 million people will be voting in their first federal referendum on October 14 - based on age alone.
A double majority is required to pass a referendum into law.
This means reaching a national majority - at least 50 per cent voting 'yes' - and a majority in at least four of six states: NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.
Votes from the ACT, Northern Territory and Australia's other external territories only count towards the national majority.
