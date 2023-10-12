Looking back 100 years: Plans to connect hospital to electricity

The Committee of the local hospital, after many months of expense and inconvenience through the inefficacy of the gas plant in use, has given the local agent, Mr. Godfred Hanscom, an order for a Delco electric plant to run 15 lights. The firm is giving a 12 months' guarantee of a complete installation. When electricity is once installed, the management and staff will realise the convenience of the same and no doubt, as time advances all other accessories necessary to an up-to-date well-equipped hospital will be added.