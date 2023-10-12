Looking back 100 years: Plans to connect hospital to electricity

Looking back on October 13, 1923
A number of men including Messrs. A. Ison, M. J. Keating, F. Ryan and B. Turner, leave here tomorrow to strip bark on Mr. M. Ryan's estate at Runnyford.
Mr. Harold Koerber is building a motor garage at the rear of his residence at Narooma. Mr. Milliner, of Tilba, will occupy the shop a couple of days a week in effecting repair work.
The Committee having decided to thoroughly renovate the Mechanics' Hall, porch and ante-room, Mr. Len Turner has commenced the painting of the interior of the building. Mr. T. Pike will repair the fences which will also be given a new Spring coat.
The Committee of the local hospital, after many months of expense and inconvenience through the inefficacy of the gas plant in use, has given the local agent, Mr. Godfred Hanscom, an order for a Delco electric plant to run 15 lights. The firm is giving a 12 months' guarantee of a complete installation. When electricity is once installed, the management and staff will realise the convenience of the same and no doubt, as time advances all other accessories necessary to an up-to-date well-equipped hospital will be added.
Nerrigundah. (From our Correspondent). During the week Nerrigundah was visited by a party of gentlemen from Sydney consisting of Messrs. Bernard, Smith, Frettaway and L. F. Harper, F.G.S., Senior Geological Surveyor of the Department of Mines. ...
Mr. Harper spent the day investigating mining propositions in the Belimbla belt of country and made a careful geological examination of several other shows. He favours a bulk crushing from Wilson and Hattley's property which should be the cause of a revival in the old valley.
Mr. George Warren has been out on the Belimbla road clearing the trees off and made it much better for traffic.
CLEARING-OUT SALE Saturday, October 20, 1923 at 2 o'clock. R. S. Rowe will sell on account of Mr. R. Sebbens at his Residence QUEEN STREET, MORUYA: One Double Bed and Wire Mattress; 1 3/4 Bed and Bedding; 1 Wire Stretcher and Bedding; 2 Sets of Chests of Drawers; 2 Washstands and Sets; 1 Large and one Small Mirror; 2 Small Tables, Blinds; 1 Dining-room Table and Chairs; 1 Large Eight-day Clock; Kitchen Table and Chairs and all Kitchen Utensils; 3 Safes, Crockery and Glassware; 16 Gal. Copper and Stand, 1 large Preserving Pan; 3 Wash Tubs, quantity of Tools; Linoleums and Lamps; 1 Horse, Sulky and Harness in good order; Good Bicycle, etc. No Reserve - Terms Cash.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
