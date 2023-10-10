Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
New penguin colony being established in Eden on NSW Far South Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
October 10 2023 - 3:53pm
Senior Research Scientist Nicholas Carlile holding a chick the same size as the one which has hatched in Eden, black and white photo shows penguins courting. Pictures by NSW Department of Planning & Environment
The ruckus of barking penguin calls played through the speakers of a solar-powered love-machine, perched on coastal cliffs on the NSW Far South Coast, has resulted in the hatching of a wild baby penguin.

