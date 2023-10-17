Narooma's iconic residence

"The iconic Narooma residence, Hylands House, is up for sale," said John Murray, real estate agent.
"Set in a commanding location, with a northerly view of the coastline, the beautiful home overlooks Wagonga Inlet and out to the ocean."
Featuring a spacious living area and dining and kitchen space, which opens onto a wide landing, with a magnificent swimming pool, this two-storey home is an entertainers delight.
There is beautiful timber flooring throughout, and the living area has a stunning fireplace to warm the home on cooler nights.
The property includes a large double garage with internal access to the home, along with a second stand-alone garage space, which can be used for extra storage or as a rumpus room.
This is all surrounded by manicured lawns and gardens.
"Hylands House is a big part of Narooma's history. The current owners must be congratulated on their vision to completely refurbish and present it in such outstanding condition today," Mr Murray said.
Only 35 mins away from Moruya Airport, the home is conveniently located.
It's also walking distance from Australia Rock, Surf Beach, Narooma Primary School, Narooma Wharf, and the highly acclaimed and award-winning Narooma Golf Course.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.