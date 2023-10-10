Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Alison Burns awarded Illawarra and South Coast family day care champion

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 11 2023 - 1:30pm, first published October 10 2023 - 3:30pm
Alison Burns.
Alison Burns describes her South Coast family day care as an "extended family" and after watching families grow up for over a decade she's been recognised on a national level.

