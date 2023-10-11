Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Updated

Our ultimate guide to what's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated October 12 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 8:00am
John Waters celebrates the songs of the British pop invasion. Picture from What's On Eurobodalla website.
John Waters - Radio Luxembourg

Iconic star of sound and stage

John Waters celebrates the songs of the British pop invasion that changed the world of modern music forever. The newest show from John Waters, featuring Stewart D’Arrietta and the Chartbusters, presents a phenomenal walk through nostalgia and an era of music that remains in the cellular memory of fans over several generations. From the evocative strains of Peter Saarstedt to the BeeGees, the band reprise and reinvent classic hits. With a six-piece band and singers in brilliant voice, Waters recounts anecdotes and moving memories of the music of the era, taking the audience through the time continuum to songs that resound over decades, and remain as relevant as ever. Tickets cost $65 for the show on Friday, October 13 at 7,30pm at 12 Vesper Street, Batemans Bay.

Line dancing at the Bay Soldiers Club

An afternoon of dance

Join Alan Rosier and the Bay Liners for the fun weekly line dancing event at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. From 2pm to 3pm beginners can get on in and learn the ropes, then from 3pm the larger group take the floor for a a mixed level afternoon of dancing activity. It's at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on Thursday, October 12 from 2pm to 6.30pm. Phone 4472 4117.

