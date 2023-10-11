If you missed out on our fabulous mixed media weekend in July with Antonis Tzanidakis, you have another chance to get creative with other likeminded people. Amanda's of Mogo will be hosting mixed media artist Radovan Kianica for the first time from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15. Radovan has been designing for Stamperia but now predominantly for Prima Marketing. Students will take home finished works. All materials including notebook, canvas, panel and all paint and pastes as well as tons of flowers and ephemera necessary to complete your project is included. Bring your own lunches but morning or afternoon tea and yummies are provided. You can book all five workshops for a great mixed media weekend or just one or three classes. Classes can be booked by calling Amanda's of Mogo on mob: 0436 357 364 or online via website.