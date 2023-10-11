John Waters celebrates the songs of the British pop invasion that changed the world of modern music forever. The newest show from John Waters, featuring Stewart D’Arrietta and the Chartbusters, presents a phenomenal walk through nostalgia and an era of music that remains in the cellular memory of fans over several generations. From the evocative strains of Peter Saarstedt to the BeeGees, the band reprise and reinvent classic hits. With a six-piece band and singers in brilliant voice, Waters recounts anecdotes and moving memories of the music of the era, taking the audience through the time continuum to songs that resound over decades, and remain as relevant as ever. Tickets cost $65 for the show on Friday, October 13 at 7,30pm at 12 Vesper Street, Batemans Bay.
Join Alan Rosier and the Bay Liners for the fun weekly line dancing event at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. From 2pm to 3pm beginners can get on in and learn the ropes, then from 3pm the larger group take the floor for a a mixed level afternoon of dancing activity. It's at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on Thursday, October 12 from 2pm to 6.30pm. Phone 4472 4117.
If you missed out on our fabulous mixed media weekend in July with Antonis Tzanidakis, you have another chance to get creative with other likeminded people. Amanda's of Mogo will be hosting mixed media artist Radovan Kianica for the first time from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15. Radovan has been designing for Stamperia but now predominantly for Prima Marketing. Students will take home finished works. All materials including notebook, canvas, panel and all paint and pastes as well as tons of flowers and ephemera necessary to complete your project is included. Bring your own lunches but morning or afternoon tea and yummies are provided. You can book all five workshops for a great mixed media weekend or just one or three classes. Classes can be booked by calling Amanda's of Mogo on mob: 0436 357 364 or online via website.
Supporting customers through the nbn Fixed Wireless and satellite upgrade program - a major national project aiming at:
An investment of $480m by the Australian Government and $270m by nbn to enable the fixed wireless and satellite upgrade program will benefit homes and businesses across Australia, the majority in regional areas. Book in with the nbn community hub to find out more. It's on Friday, October 13 from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at 3 Clyde Street, Batemans Bay.
Every Friday Night at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club you have the chance to win over $1000 worth of quality meat and seafood thanks to the Batemans Bay RSL Sub Branch and The Batemans Bay Fishing Club. Tickets in the raffle go on sale from 6pm each week, with the draw from 8pm. To enter see our friendly raffle attendants located opposite the top of the escalators up stairs inside the club. Phone 4472 4117. It's on Friday, October 13 from 6pm to 8.15pm at 6 Beach Road, Batemans Bay.
STAGRAMA piece of Australian history is coming to Narooma this weekend with the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals. Almost 100 Ford Falcon XK, XL, XM and XP models built between 1960 and 1966 will pull up in Narooma on Friday, October 13, after travelling across Australia to compete for trophies. The event has been running since 1991 and has been held in locations across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, the ACT and South Australia. At 1.30pm on Saturday the cars will set off from Bill Smyth Oval for Tilba. The cars will be on display at NATA Oval from 9.30am on Sunday until 3pm when trophies are presented. Entry is free and there will be food and coffee vans plus Narooma Rotary Club will put on a sausage sizzle.
Flamenco guitarist Paco Lara, among the best of his generation, will perform at the Narooma Kinema at 3pm on Sunday, October 15. It is the first time he has come to the Far South Coast. He performed at the Sydney Opera House in 2021. He and his half-Spanish, half-Australian partner, Deya Miranda Geyer, an accomplished professional flamenco dancer, moved to Australia in 2017 so their three-year-old daughter could experience two cultures. Since then Mr Lara has been on a mission to improve Australia's understanding of flamenco. With a grant from Arts on Tour and support from the NSW government through Create NSW, they will perform in Camden on October 13, Wollongong on October 14 and at Narooma Kinema on Sunday, October 15. Book tickets through Narooma Kinema.
Come along to our plant swap at Batemans Bay Markets to exchange environmental weeds from your garden for free native plants. You can also ask our environment team about weeds in your garden, learn more about native alternatives and get great tips and advice. To take part in the plant swap, just pop environmental weeds from your garden in a bag and bring it to the council stall. It's on Sunday, October 15 at Clyde Street, Batemans Bay from 9am to 1pm.
