A piece of Australian history is coming to Narooma this weekend with the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals.
Almost 100 Ford Falcon XK, XL, XM and XP models built between 1960 and 1966 will pull up in Narooma on Friday, October 13, after travelling across Australia to compete for trophies.
The event has been running since 1991 and has been held in locations across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, the ACT and South Australia.
Darren Trew, president of the Classic Falcon Owners Club of NSW, said the Nationals were originally held every two years but as more car clubs pop up it is becoming an annual gathering.
Although the event is only for early Falcons, for anyone with a passion for old vehicles "we are a piece of Australian history because our cars were the first Ford Falcons to be introduced to Australia from America", Mr Trew said.
"We are a mobile museum."
Entrants are coming from Tasmania, Victoria, NSW, Queensland, the ACT, South Australia and Western Australia.
An entrant from Western Australia left Kalgoorlie on October 7 and he and his wife are driving a Falcon panel van across the Nullarbor Plain bound for Narooma.
"He found it in the desert.
"It was a wreck and he rebuilt it," Mr Trew said.
"The side panels had bullet holes so the number plate is 'Wounded'.
"It is pretty special."
Most members are male but there are female members and wives and girlfriends are encouraged to attend the Nationals.
Nor is it solely the realm of old-timers.
"Young people are finding it cool to own these cars to modify them or keep them standard," Mr Trew said.
At 1.30pm on Saturday the cars will set off from Bill Smyth Oval for Tilba.
"We have alerted the Dromedary Hotel and Sweetwater we are coming," Mr Trew said.
Entrants will return to Narooma by 5pm for a dinner at Club Narooma.
The cars will be on display at NATA Oval from 9.30am on Sunday until 3pm when trophies are presented.
Entry is free and there will be food and coffee vans plus Narooma Rotary Club will put on a sausage sizzle.
Trophies are presented for the best car of each of the four models in sub-categories including panel vans, utes, two-door hard tops and station wagons.
Peter Howe of Narooma Motors is entering a 1960s VW in the special interest section while the couple from Kalgoorlie are a shoo in for the furthest travelled trophy.
