22nd Early Falcon Nationals being held in Narooma October 13-15

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 13 2023 - 8:25am, first published October 10 2023 - 4:43pm
On Saturday, October 14, almost 100 Ford Falcons built between 1960 and 1966 will leave from Narooma's Bill Smyth Oval bound for Tilba as part of the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals. Picture supplied
A piece of Australian history is coming to Narooma this weekend with the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals.

